The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Divers have recovered from the Patapsco River the body of Maynor Suazo Sandoval, a construction worker who was atop the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed.

His cousin, Héctor Suazo, on Friday evening told The Baltimore Banner he learned the news at noon in Honduras. The family is in distraught, he said, calling the news “tough but comforting.”

“All we wanted was that they find his body,” he said in Spanish from Azacualpa, Maynor’s hometown.

Maynor Suazo Sandoval is among six men confirmed or presumed to be dead after falling into the Patapsco River. The bridge collapsed when the Singapore-flagged cargo ship the Dali lost power and struck its pylon in the early hours of March 26.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Divers previously recovered the bodies of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26.

The Unified Command, which has been coordinating recovery and salvage efforts among local, state and federal agencies at the bridge collapse site, confirmed Friday night that divers recovered Suazo Sandoval’s remains.

“There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved one. I can promise you we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families,” said Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police.

Investigators didn’t give details about where and how the remains of Sandoval were recovered.

Maryland State Police investigators, along with an FBI victim specialist, Baltimore County Critical Response Team, and Governor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs met with and notified Sandoval’s family.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“While I take solace in knowing this brings us one step closer to closure, my heart continues to be with all the families still waiting anxiously for their loved ones,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything in our power to support these families and provide whatever they need to persevere through this unthinkable tragedy.”

Héctor Suazo hopes his family in Maryland will be able to see his cousin’s body this weekend. After that, the body will be sent to Honduras to be buried in his homeland, he said.

That way, the family will be able to “say goodbye to him with dignity, as he deserves.”

In a previous interview with The Banner, he described Maynor as a pillar of the family who was extroverted and always full of joy.

Maynor helped his family financially, sending $600 to $800 each month, which enabled the family to run a small hotel. The family rose from poverty because of him, he said, and his 12 nephews and nieces were able to go to school.

Baltimore Banner staff writer Meredith Cohn contributed to this report.