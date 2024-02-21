Nearly two years after state environmental regulators intervened in operations of Baltimore’s troubled Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, city officials plan to outsource core parts of the facility’s operation to a private contractor.

The $50 million agreement with the Colorado-based Operations Management International, Inc., was authorized by Department of Public Works officials on an emergency basis in September but wasn’t scheduled to go before the city’s spending board until Wednesday. The agreement extends five years – a period the meeting agenda calls the “minimum timeframe” needed – and includes options to extend in one-year increments totaling up to eight years and $100 million.

Under the agreement, the contractor would supply certified staff and assume responsibility for a range of solid waste management functions, including key process points, such as the plant’s centrifuges, that contributed to pollution problems in recent years.

One of two wastewater treatment plants operated by the Department of Public Works, Back River has fallen into decline in recent years, resulting in partially treated sewage flowing in into Back River, an estuary that feeds into the Chesapeake Bay.

An inspection by the Maryland Department of the Environment in March of 2022 revealed extensive maintenance problems, prompting the state to intervene in the facility’s operations.

Mayor Brandon Scott and public works officials have emphasized progress at the Dundalk facility since the state’s initial intervention, noting that the facility has since come into line with its environmental requirements for discharges.

In November, the city agreed to pay a hefty fine to the Maryland Department of the Environment and entered into a consent decree for operations of both Back River and the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant. Two lawsuits, one by the state environmental department and another from the environmental nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore, were each settled with the city’s agreement to come under court oversight.

Under that consent decree, the city must replace and repair key equipment and install signs and warning lights at both plants’ outfalls to indicate when parts of the treatment process were bypassed. It also requires the city to submit quarterly progress reports and hold public meetings demonstrating headway, while oversight of the decree is managed by third-party engineers.

Since the state’s intervention in March 2022, the Dundalk plant has continued to struggle with meeting regulatory standards for its pollution discharges, in part due to long-term and “severe” staffing shortages, Wednesday’s Board of Estimates agenda notes. The Department of Public Works request argues that by bringing on a third-party contractor with “delegated authority” for biosolids management, the city can ensure “higher quality” discharges from the facility.

The contractor team will scale its work up and down to meet facility demands, the agenda notes, allowing current site staff to deploy to other areas of the plant to help fill vacancies.

The Department of Public Works added in a statement that it needs support from the Colorado-based contractor until its longer-term hiring and training processes allow the agency to fill those roles on its own.

Maryland Department of the Environment spokesperson Jay Apperson said the city’s consent decree allows for the Department of Public Works to meet staffing levels by deploying contractors and has no objection to the approach.

Alice Volpitta, Baltimore harbor water keeper for Blue Water Baltimore, said her organization has broader concerns with outsourcing work at the city’s wastewater plants, a process that deprives city employees of work and tends to be far more expensive. But the Department of Public Works has turned to the private sector for support at Back River in many of other instances, she noted, and shoring up the biosolids work included in the new contract is an urgent task.

“It doesn’t surprise me that contractors would be brought in at the beginning phase, because if that doesn’t go well then it’s going to go off the rails quickly,” Volpitta said.

While the third-party contract came to the Board of Estimates months after it was authorized, the Department of Public Works said Tuesday it did evaluate multiple companies for the job. Two other companies in addition to Operations Management International were considered, according to a message from the public works agency. One of the three candidates dropped out, and the city ultimately selected Operations Management International over the Pennsylvania-based Inframark.

Beyond sewage pollution, Back River has encountered other operations problems in the last year, including an on-site explosion last March at a building operated by a separate third-party waste-processor.

And while the public works department predicted in its spending request that infrastructure improvements are underway at Back River should help “substantially,” it also notes that biosolids management will remain a long-term challenge for the plant.

In addition to the $50 million contract for biosolids management, the Department of Public Works is asking the Board of Estimates to retroactively note a one-year, $6 million contract for staffing in Back River’s Headworks and Denitrification Filter facilities, a result of sustained staffing shortages and hang-ups on a separate third-party contract, according to Wednesday’s Board of Estimates agenda.