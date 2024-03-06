Baltimore Police are searching for a 4-year-old boy reported taken from his family’s home on Tuesday.

Police say someone can be seen on a video camera carrying Kaimir Rodgers near the home in the 1900 block of Ruxton Avenue.

In the video, which police posted to Facebook, Kaimir is seen wearing a white T-shirt. The person carrying him can be seen wearing light gray sweatpants, a dark gray hoodie and pink sneakers.

Two other people — one dressed in all black, and the other wearing a light gray sweatshirt, dark gray pants and a black ski mask — can also be seen in the video.

The video shows the person dressed in all black running right to left, followed several seconds later by the person in a light gray sweatshirt and the person carrying Kaimir. A car starting can be heard on the video. Police did not say if a vehicle was used in the incident.

If you know Kaimir’s whereabouts and the identities of those who took him, please call 911 or detectives at 410-396-2477.

Brett Barrouquere

brett.barrouquere@thebaltimorebanner.com

Brett Barrouquere is an editor on the Express Desk, handling breaking news. 

