Baltimore Police are searching for a 4-year-old boy reported taken from his family’s home on Tuesday.

Police say someone can be seen on a video camera carrying Kaimir Rodgers near the home in the 1900 block of Ruxton Avenue.

In the video, which police posted to Facebook, Kaimir is seen wearing a white T-shirt. The person carrying him can be seen wearing light gray sweatpants, a dark gray hoodie and pink sneakers.

Two other people — one dressed in all black, and the other wearing a light gray sweatshirt, dark gray pants and a black ski mask — can also be seen in the video.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The video shows the person dressed in all black running right to left, followed several seconds later by the person in a light gray sweatshirt and the person carrying Kaimir. A car starting can be heard on the video. Police did not say if a vehicle was used in the incident.

If you know Kaimir’s whereabouts and the identities of those who took him, please call 911 or detectives at 410-396-2477.