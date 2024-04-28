The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The blazing sun beamed down as kids frolicked in the splash fountain at Rutter’s Mill Park. Parents sipped cool beverages at a picnic table at the Bolton Hill park as they gabbed about the warm weather and nice weekend.

The 84-degree weather Sunday enticed people outside for the hottest day of the year.

John Molino was one of the parents at Rutter’s Mill Park with his daughter. Molino said he and his family frequently come out to the splash fountain and said it was a perfect day to play in the water.

“We were kind of down there doing your normal weekend activities on Saturday, but it was chilly,” he said.

Molino said he and his family initially didn’t have plans Sunday, but once they saw the weather they had to go outdoors.

“It’s just going to be very nice,” Molino said.

Other Bolton Hill residents took advantage of the weather to walk their dogs. Longtime resident Bill McConnell was walking his dog, Scout.

He looks forward to more consistent warm weather so he can walk Scout more often, and he and his wife can enjoy more outdoor activities.

“We do lots of walking. Paddleboarding is our main activity,” McConnell said. “My wife likes to ride her bike to work when she can, so this weather would help with that a lot.”

If you couldn’t get out Sunday, don’t panic. Warm weather is expected to remain throughout the week. It may even be a little too hot for some people.

Erik Taylor, National Weather Service meteorologist, said counties around the Baltimore area may reach their first 90-degree day of the season Monday.

Taylor said there are no health dangers with the increase in temperatures, but people should be mindful about putting on sunscreen, drinking plenty of water and not forgetting about keeping pets cool.

Temperatures will start to decrease after this week, when a cold front will come through and produce the next chance of rain.

“We’re not looking at a widespread severe weather threat across the area, but any storms that we do see across the metro and the surrounding suburbs could put down gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall,” Taylor said. “The [rain] will clear the area out on Wednesday and will cool it down a little bit. We’ll still be looking at highs generally in the low to middle 80s, upper 70s especially.”