DNR proposes ‘emergency’ measures to eliminate May trophy season for striped bass

Every May, female striped bass, fat with thousands of eggs, return to the upper Chesapeake Bay to spawn, starting another life cycle for the fish that have become an emblem of the state and synonymous with fishing on the East Coast.

Maryland’s official state fish is also a rite of spring, as hordes of anglers in charter boats and private vessels swarm the bay for the trophy season, when fishermen are allowed to catch but not keep their quarry. The “trophy” is only a photograph, but the allure of striped bass is strong.

Those Instagram moments of spring are now in doubt, and might be soon relegated to the pages of Throwback Thursday.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday it has submitted emergency regulations in an effort to protect the spawning population of striped bass, also known as rockfish. The proposal would extend existing prohibitions on recreational fishing for rockfish and push them into May.

The proposal seeks to eliminate the trophy season from May 1 to May 15, and also end the catch-and-keep fishery on the Susquehanna Flats from May 16 to May 31. The remainder of the existing season would remain unchanged and allow for unfettered fishing from June 1 to July 15, and again from Aug. 1 to Dec. 10.

The move comes after the DNR has recorded years of steady decline in the numbers of spawning females arriving in the spring. That number peaked in the early 2000s but apart from a few brief upticks has shown a “slow yet consistent decline” since then, said Mike Luisi, an associate director at the DNR.

“We’re saying, if they made it through an entire year, made it through the gauntlet, and they’ve arrived here and they’re ready to lay their eggs, let’s leave them alone for a season,” Luisi said.

The hope is that one strong season of restorative spawning can “drive a fishery for 10 years,” he said.

Striped bass inhabit the coastal waters of the Atlantic from Maine to the Carolinas, but they begin life in the shallows of Maryland, where their eggs hatch and juveniles spend years feeding and growing before heading out to the ocean.

Before the proposal goes into effect, it has to be approved by the 19-member Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review, which is chaired by Sen. Mary Washington and Del. Samuel Rosenberg. The committee must wait 10 business days before holding a vote. Before the committee votes, it could request a hearing to ask questions, or request changes to the proposal.