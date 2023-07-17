It will be hot this week. Know the signs of heat exhaustion.

High heat will continue in Baltimore and the region this week — and doctors are warning to be on alert for heat illness symptoms in the wake of Maryland’s first heat-related death for the year.

Monday will be dry with a high near 93 degrees and slightly lower humidity, according to the National Weather Service. A widespread haze is expected around 2 p.m. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 75 degrees.

A possible isolated thunderstorm could cause cloudy skies well into Tuesday afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40% and mostly sunny, with a high near 94 degrees.

Drier today with slightly lower humidity as high pressure builds in. An isolated t-storm remains possible over the mountains as a front approaches this evening. The front will be slow to pass Tuesday-Thursday aiding in additional t-storm chances . #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/vQMjSnLZq4 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 17, 2023

Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and a high near 91 degrees, according to the NWS.

In its detailed seven-day forecast, both Thursday and Friday are expected to be well into 90s with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Storms chances could be scattered, but no day in particular will be a soaker.

WJZ, The Banner’s media partner, reported that July is one of the most dangerous months for heat illnesses to strike and cautioned people to know the signs of heat exhaustion.

Dr. Omoyemi Adebayo, an emergency medicine physician from the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, told WJZ that symptoms to watch out for include “headaches, nausea, vomiting, and an extremely high heart rate.”

A key indicator between heat exhaustion and heat stroke is a change in mental status, like when someone starts feeling very confused or even delirious, they reported.

“Ultimately, if these situations aren’t corrected quickly, it results in death,” Adebayo said.

The Maryland Department of Health said in a statement Thursday that a 52-year-old Cecil County man had died as a result of a heat-related illness.

The agency said that people under the age of 5 and over the age of 65 are most at risk for heat-related illnesses, along with people with chronic illnesses and those exercising and working outdoors.