When the moon eclipses the sun, it’s a celestial rarity. But when clouds blot out the eclipse, it’s a bummer.

That’s the thing about astronomical phenomena like the partial solar eclipse expected Monday afternoon over Maryland. We’re at the liberty of the heavens.

Maryland falls just outside of the eclipse’s path of totality, meaning the state will only see 80%-90% of the sun blocked by the moon. The eclipse is expected to peak in Baltimore around 3:21 p.m. The total transit of the moon over the sun will last about two and a half hours.

National Weather Service forecasters expect cloud coverage around the same time. Some mid- and high-level clouds could pose an issue for those trying to view the event.

Garrett County is facing the highest percent coverage of the sun. Forecasters said the best likely chance of being able to actually see the sun around 3:00 this afternoon will be along or east of I-95.

Baltimore Banner reporter Cody Boteler contributed to this story.