Near record heat is on deck Monday as temperatures hit the lower 90s. The Baltimore region enjoyed unseasonably warm temperatures Sunday afternoon with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s. Today will be even hotter.

In fact, high temperatures could challenge records this afternoon, with WJZ meteorologists forecasting a high of 90 degrees at BWI. The record is 91 degrees. Expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather throughout the day.

The Maryland Department of the Environment issued a Code Orange air alert for today, meaning air quality could be unhealthy for people with lung disease such as asthma. The National Weather Service said high temperatures today could impact people sensitive to heat.

A cold front will approach the area Tuesday, with scattered thunderstorms developing ahead of it. Storms won’t arrive until later in the day and into the evening, meaning Tuesday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. While some of the storms will contain gusty winds, downpours and lightning, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures will cool off into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the rest of the workweek. Other than some leftover showers Wednesday, the forecast looks dry.

Another round of showers and possible thunderstorms could arrive next Saturday into Sunday.

Baltimore Banner editor Carrie Mihalcik contributed to this report.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.

