Harford County Public Schools will be closing three hours early on Tuesday because of a forecasted strong storm moving into Maryland. There will be no after-school activities and no after-school day care tomorrow.

The timing of this storm would have an impact on the dismissal process and consequent bus routes and activities, according to district officials.

“Our goal with this advance notice is to ensure the safety of our students and staff while also providing families an opportunity to plan ahead for this unexpected schedule change,” officials said in a statement.

Maryland is bracing for a high-impact storm system on Tuesday that’s expected to bring heavy rain, flash flooding and damaging winds.

Flood watches and wind advisories will be in effect in the Baltimore area and across much of the state starting Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Maryland could see up to 3 inches of rainfall, forecasts WJZ, with much of that falling during a six-hour window in the early evening. Downpours and possible flash flooding could create dangerous driving conditions.

In addition to rain, the storm system is also expected to bring damaging winds with gusts up to 50 mph, according to WJZ. Some areas on the Eastern Shore, especially those closer to the beaches, could see isolated gusts up to 60 or 70 mph.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said drivers should expect wind warnings, restrictions and potential temporary traffic holds on MDTA bridges, which include the Bay Bridge, the Francis Scott Key Bridge and others.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.