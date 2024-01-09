Maryland is facing multiple weather advisories ahead of a storm Tuesday that’s expected to bring gusty winds and significant flooding across the region.

See also: Maryland school systems closing early on Tuesday due to storm

Forecasters have issued a flood watch for the region beginning at 1 p.m. along with a storm warning ahead of heavy rainfall. Officials are also cautioning residents of forceful winds across the region, particularly in portions of Harford and Baltimore counties along with Anne Arundel, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.

Baltimore City Department of Transportation is handing out sandbags in Fells Point and the 5100 block of Frederick Avenue. Annapolis authorities are also setting up sandbags on Dock Street in anticipation of flooding downtown.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.
View post on Twitter

Baltimore Gas and Electric is also preparing for power outages, which can be reported online, by texting OUT to MYBGE (69243) or via the utility company’s free mobile app.

The weather advisories have prompted school systems in Anne Arundel, Harford, Howard and other counties across Maryland to dismiss students several hours early as well as cancel after-school activities.

Read More

School closings: Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard schools to close early Tuesday due to storm

This story may be updated.

Lillian Reed

lillian.reed@thebaltimorebanner.com

Lillian Reed

More from Lillian Reed

Harriet Tubman will appear on U.S. currency in 2024. It’s not the $20 bill.

Winter storm headed for Maryland this weekend. How much snow will we get?

More From The Banner

Through a line of coloring books, Naomi Winston wants to create “mirrors of representation” for Black and Brown kids and “coils of understanding” for children to educate themselves about other cultures.

Baltimore-based author Naomi Winston featured on ‘CBS Mornings’ for her inclusive coloring books

Wendell Pierce and Dominic West in the HBO series The Wire.

A Baltimorean says he’s the real ‘Bird’ on ‘The Wire.’ David Simon calls it a flight of fancy.

A newborn baby wrapped in a hospital swaddle with a pastel-striped hat on its head. The baby appears to be sleeping peacefully. The image is focused on the baby, with a softly blurred background to emphasize the subject.

What’s in a name? In the case of Baby Charm, sentiment and the love of a city

How ‘Johnny’ became shorthand for Lamar Jackson’s greatness