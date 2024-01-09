Maryland is facing multiple weather advisories ahead of a storm Tuesday that’s expected to bring gusty winds and significant flooding across the region.

Forecasters have issued a flood watch for the region beginning at 1 p.m. along with a storm warning ahead of heavy rainfall. Officials are also cautioning residents of forceful winds across the region, particularly in portions of Harford and Baltimore counties along with Anne Arundel, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.

Baltimore City Department of Transportation is handing out sandbags in Fells Point and the 5100 block of Frederick Avenue. Annapolis authorities are also setting up sandbags on Dock Street in anticipation of flooding downtown.

Baltimore Gas and Electric is also preparing for power outages, which can be reported online, by texting OUT to MYBGE (69243) or via the utility company’s free mobile app.

The weather advisories have prompted school systems in Anne Arundel, Harford, Howard and other counties across Maryland to dismiss students several hours early as well as cancel after-school activities.

This story may be updated.