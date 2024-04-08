The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., skies began to darken as the moon started to reach peak coverage, blocking the sun. Parents and young kids donned their multi-colored glasses. The Maryland Science Center in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor buzzed with excitement as magnified images from telescopes were shown on live streams on three levels of exhibits, the center’s planetarium and observatory.

Hand claps and shouts of “woo-hoos” rang out as just a slither of sun shone through a moon-crested shape.

Hillary Heckwolf and her daughter, Chloe, 5, look up at the partial solar eclipse from the Maryland Science Center patio. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Observatory Coordinator Alexander Schmidt said that the science center makes for a great resource to view the eclipse since Baltimore fell out of the path of totality, meaning the state only saw 80%-90% of the sun blocked by the moon.

“We wanted to be the cool resource to have here in the middle of Baltimore ... And so it’s a really good place for education and for a lot of people to see the eclipse from a full dome, instead their own places like a backyard,” Schmidt said.

“I think the most important way to learn is through experiences. When there’s something as exciting as a solar eclipse, you want them to experience it,” said Katie Elledge who brought her daughter, Rosemary, 6.

The Maryland Science Center offered hands-on activities to teach kids about pinhole viewers and magnetic pulls. Vinesha Hamilton who homeschools her children, Sabella, 9, Zoey, 8 and Nila, 7, brought them to learn more about the eclipse.

“They literally get to put their hands on and talk to experts on what the eclipse is. You get to come look at the exhibits and touch instead of being in the house,” Hamilton said.