A severe thunderstorm powered across the Baltimore region late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, trapping some motorists on flooded streets as emergency alerts warned residents not to travel.

Harford County and Baltimore County were under a tornado warning and a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:30 a.m. A thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Perry Hall moving northeast at roughly 20 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, a flash flood warning were in effect for Baltimore City, Howard County, and parts of Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties until as late as 3:15 a.m. in some areas. Anywhere between one to three inches are expected to fall in these areas.

Numerous water rescues are ongoing in the City of Baltimore. Turn around, don't drown! https://t.co/yvbMsfghnO — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 13, 2023

An isolated brief and weak tornado cannot be ruled out through 3 a.m.

Cecil, Harford, northern Baltimore, and Carroll counties are under the flood watch through 11 a.m. on Wednesday. In these locations, two to three inches of rain is possible with locally higher totals. Flash flooding is possible overnight.

Showers and storms are possible Wednesday morning before we start to see improvements during the afternoon. Expect highs near 80.

By Thursday and Friday, Canadian high pressure which will bring an extended stretch of comfortable weather with low humidity. Expect highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Storms are still brewing in the tropics and the Atlantic, with the focus still on Hurricane Lee, currently a category 3 storm. Lee will likely parallel the East Coast of the United States as it curves northward.

The storm is expected to continue to generate large swells and dangerous rip currents to Maryland and Delaware beaches the rest of this week into the weekend. But right now, Maryland is not expected to see direct impacts from Lee.

People along the eastern New England coastline and parts of southeast Canada will need to continue to watch Lee’s forecast path, as the storm has a higher chance of giving them possible direct impacts.