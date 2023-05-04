18-year-old arrested and charged in killing of Canton T-Mobile worker

An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a T-Mobile employee in what police described as “a robbery gone wrong” at the phone company’s Canton store.

Arthur McCaden was arrested just after noon on Thursday in the 5200 block of Saint Charles Avenue and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Fabian Sanchez Gonzalez was shot last Sunday during an armed robbery at the store in the 2500 block of Boston Street and died two days later, according to police.

A second suspect has been identified, but it is unclear if he has been arrested.

Last Sunday, two males entered the store and announced a robbery around 6:20 p.m., police said.

During the robbery, one of the males shot Gonzalez and then demanded the property of several people in the store. Both males fled on foot.

Gonzalez was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment and was initially listed in critical and unstable condition.

In an emailed statement Tuesday, a spokesperson for T-Mobile said the company takes “the safety of employees seriously and will do everything we can to support our third-party retailer as this investigation continues.”

“This is a tragic situation, and we continue to send our condolences to the friends, family and co-workers of the employee whose life was cut short,” the spokesperson said.