T-Mobile employee shot during robbery has died, police say

Published on: May 02, 2023 9:21 AM EDT

A police line do not cross tape blocks a pathway near Penn Station.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
A 22-year-old T-Mobile employee who was shot last Sunday during an armed robbery at the phone company’s Canton store has died, Baltimore Police said.

Police said the man died from his injuries on Monday.

The shooting occurred at the retail store in the 2500 block of Boston Street just before 4:30 p.m.

Police said that “two unidentified black males entered the business and announced a robbery.”

During the robbery, one of the suspects shot the employee before demanding the property of several people in store. Both suspects fled on foot.

The employee was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was initially listed in critical and unstable condition.

