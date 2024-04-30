The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Aberdeen Police say a man has been arrested after a triple homicide and suspected arson at the Highland Commons apartment complex earlier this month.

On April 15, firefighters responded to an apartment complex at the unit block of Roosevelt Avenue, where smoke was found on the second floor. There, they found a man and two women dead inside an apartment.

Police say they arrested 35-year-old Michael Anthony Swann.

Swann was also wanted on a warrant charging him with attempted murder in a February shooting that occurred in Prince George’s County.

Investigators said DNA evidence collected at the crime scene linked Swann to all three deaths.

Aberdeen Police on April 30 announced the arrest of a man in the deaths of John Claytor, Melissa L. Williams and Talaya Wiley, who were found dead in an apartment 15 days earlier.

Police identified the victims as John Claytor, 54, Melissa L. Williams, 45, and Talaya Wiley, 48, who were found dead in an apartment. Police did not immediately release a cause of death.

Swann faces multiple counts of first- and second-degree murder, arson, reckless endangerment, and other related charges. It was not immediately clear Tuesday afternoon if Swann had an attorney.

Swann was sentenced in 2015 to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was released from prison in February 2020.

