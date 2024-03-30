Annapolis and Baltimore police are jointly investigating the suspicious death of a Baltimore man who had been reported kidnapped hours earlier.

Baltimore police officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the Southwest district at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, police said in a tweet Thursday night. Police said a woman told officers that two unidentified men had broken into her house, demanded money and claimed to be holding her son, David Winchester Jr.

“They threatened to harm him if the money was not handed over,” Baltimore police said. The men left without the money in an unspecified vehicle.

At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Annapolis police said, officers were dispatched to a wooded area in the 900 block of Spa Road, where they found a deceased man. They determined the death was suspicious.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The victim was later identified as the 47-year-old Winchester, of Baltimore, according to Annapolis police.

The victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause and manner of death. Police said they believe that, based on their investigation and evidence recovered, the medical examiner will rule the death a homicide.

“At this time it appears Mr. Winchester was abducted by unknown suspects in Baltimore on March 28th,” Annapolis police said in a news release. “Annapolis Police detectives are working with Baltimore Police detectives to investigate this death.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Annapolis Police at 410-260-3439 or Baltimore Police at 410-396-2100. Tips may also be left with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or its website.

Norman Gomlak

norman.gomlak@thebaltimorebanner.com

Norman Gomlak

Norm Gomlak is a local news editor at The Baltimore Banner. He currently works with reporters covering public education, immigration, diversity and other topics. He has worked as both an editor and reporter, serving most recently as deputy metro editor of the Houston Chronicle. He also worked as an editor at the Baltimore Sun from 2002 to 2008.

More from Norman Gomlak

Is it spring yet? Gusty winds, flurries have Baltimoreans bundling up

Locust Point: A nice place for a spring walk and a history lesson

More From The Banner

Larry Desantis poses for a portrait outside his workplace, Herman's Bakery, in Dundalk on March 28, 2024.

We spoke with one of the last drivers to cross the Key Bridge

Photo illustration shows EBT benefits card, cut into two pieces, emerging from torn-open business envelope. In the background is a blurry image of a woman standing in front of produce aisle holding an empty shopping basket, her back to us.

Bill proposal could unravel Maryland’s benefits theft reimbursement program

The Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, after being struck by a ship overnight.

‘The whole bridge just fell down.’ The final minutes before the Key Bridge collapsed

Photo collage shows Pikesville High School sign with pixellated audio waves in the background.

Baltimore County principal’s racist comments faked by AI, experts say