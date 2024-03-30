The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Annapolis and Baltimore police are jointly investigating the suspicious death of a Baltimore man who had been reported kidnapped hours earlier.

Baltimore police officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the Southwest district at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, police said in a tweet Thursday night. Police said a woman told officers that two unidentified men had broken into her house, demanded money and claimed to be holding her son, David Winchester Jr.

“They threatened to harm him if the money was not handed over,” Baltimore police said. The men left without the money in an unspecified vehicle.

At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Annapolis police said, officers were dispatched to a wooded area in the 900 block of Spa Road, where they found a deceased man. They determined the death was suspicious.

The victim was later identified as the 47-year-old Winchester, of Baltimore, according to Annapolis police.

The victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause and manner of death. Police said they believe that, based on their investigation and evidence recovered, the medical examiner will rule the death a homicide.

“At this time it appears Mr. Winchester was abducted by unknown suspects in Baltimore on March 28th,” Annapolis police said in a news release. “Annapolis Police detectives are working with Baltimore Police detectives to investigate this death.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Annapolis Police at 410-260-3439 or Baltimore Police at 410-396-2100. Tips may also be left with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or its website.