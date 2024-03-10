Baltimore-area residents will enjoy an extra hour of daylight Sunday thanks to daylight savings time, but wind gusts underscored that it isn’t quite spring yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 5 p.m. Monday for the Baltimore-Washington area.

Forecasters say those in central, northern and southern Maryland as well as Washington, D.C. and northern Virginia should expect winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

The weather service said unsecured items could be blown around and tree limbs could be knocked down, with power outages a possibility. BGE was reporting that more than 2,000 customers were affected by power outages as of 1 p.m. Sunday, though it was unclear how many were related to the winds.

Forecasters urged people to use extra care when driving.

U.S. flags flap in the wind near Latrobe Park in South Baltimore on Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Norman Gomlak)

Coastal flood warnings were in effect for the District of Columbia, with gale warnings applying to all waters.

The National Park Service closed the Washington Monument early Sunday afternoon due to high winds, the agency said.

The wind advisory began at 10 a.m. Sunday, hours before the start of Baltimore’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, which will wind through downtown starting at 2 p.m. There will be road closures and parking restrictions downtown before and during the three-hour parade, and city officials recommend using the Waze app for live detours.

Downtown route for Baltimore's St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The parade runs from 2 to 5 p.m. (City of Baltimore)

The parade will start at the intersection of North Charles and Centre Streets, proceed south on Charles Street and then east on Pratt Street before breaking up along Market Place. Officials said to expect temporary traffic stops to provide for the safety of residents, adding that there would be no service at 10 Charm City Circulator stops until 6 p.m. Sunday.

As for the weather, it’s going to be all over the place in the coming days.

Sunday began with sunshine and blue skies, but forecasters predicted a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m., mixing with snow after 4 p.m. The high temperature at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was expected to reach 47 degrees, but with gusts reaching 46 mph, the temperature would feel like it’s in the 30s.

In Baltimore, there were snow showers Sunday, with flurries falling against a backdrop of sunshine.

It will be very cold Sunday night. Temperatures will dip to around freezing overnight, with the high winds continuing.

The forecast Monday is for sunny skies. Expect a high temperature of 51 degrees and wind gusts as high as 48 mph.

Temperatures will dip to 38 degrees Monday night, and then wow, what a change.

The forecast is for sunny skies with a high of 65 degrees on Tuesday; sunny with a high of 68 on Wednesday; and sunny with a high of 71 on Thursday. Cooler temperatures and rain will then move into the area for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.