1 dead, at least 3 injured in shooting in Annapolis

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting Sunday evening at a home in Annapolis, according to WJZ-TV, The Baltimore Banner’s media partner.

Police confirmed that they have made an arrest, WJZ-TV reported.

The shooting happened by daylight in the 1000 block of Paddington Place near Edgewood Road.

Young people are among those gathered at the scene of a shooting on Paddington Place in Annapolis on Sunday night, June 11, 2023. The daylight shooting at a single-family home left 1 dead and three injured. (Kaitlin Newman)

An adult comforts a distraught child at the scene of a shooting on Paddington Place in Annapolis that left one dead and three injured on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman)

A cell phone photo taken by a passerby and reviewed by The Banner showed two bodies on the ground, one on the lawn and one in a pool of blood at the end of the driveway, as police officers examined the crime scene.

Paddington Place, a quiet neighborhood about 3 miles southeast of downtown Annapolis, was jammed with emergency vehicles. Neighbors stood outside on the street waiting for some kind of news about what was happening.

A woman was loudly, hysterically crying outside in Spanish. At one point, more than a dozen people were huddled around the front door.

The community consists of single-family homes, cottages and split foyers, and is located on the city’s eastern edge.

Terry Goble, 60, said he heard rapid-fire gunshots. “It wasn’t firecrackers,” he said. “I could tell.” Then, he said, he heard sirens.

Annapolis police respond to a quadruple shooting on Paddington Place near Edgewood on Sunday night, June 11, 2023. At least one person was killed. (Brenda Wintrode)

When Rich Perry, 59, was watching TV with his wife and father-in-law, he said he saw an ambulance rush past their home. He described his neighborhood as nice, adding that it’s a place where everyone respect each other.

“You just don’t see stuff like this,” Perry said.

Banner staff contributed to this report.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok