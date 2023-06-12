1 dead, at least 3 injured in shooting in Annapolis

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting Sunday evening at a home in Annapolis, according to WJZ-TV, The Baltimore Banner’s media partner.
Police confirmed that they have made an arrest, WJZ-TV reported.
The shooting happened by daylight in the 1000 block of Paddington Place near Edgewood Road.
A cell phone photo taken by a passerby and reviewed by The Banner showed two bodies on the ground, one on the lawn and one in a pool of blood at the end of the driveway, as police officers examined the crime scene.
Paddington Place, a quiet neighborhood about 3 miles southeast of downtown Annapolis, was jammed with emergency vehicles. Neighbors stood outside on the street waiting for some kind of news about what was happening.
A woman was loudly, hysterically crying outside in Spanish. At one point, more than a dozen people were huddled around the front door.
The community consists of single-family homes, cottages and split foyers, and is located on the city’s eastern edge.
Terry Goble, 60, said he heard rapid-fire gunshots. “It wasn’t firecrackers,” he said. “I could tell.” Then, he said, he heard sirens.
When Rich Perry, 59, was watching TV with his wife and father-in-law, he said he saw an ambulance rush past their home. He described his neighborhood as nice, adding that it’s a place where everyone respect each other.
“You just don’t see stuff like this,” Perry said.
Banner staff contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.