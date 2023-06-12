Police are continuing to investigate a mass shooting that happened on Sunday night at a home in Annapolis that left three people dead and three wounded.

Law enforcement — including the FBI — was seen on Monday morning at the scene on Paddington Place near Edgewood Road. Half of the block remained closed.

During a briefing on Sunday, Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told reporters that officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the house, where they found six people who had been shot. Three men died, he said, and they ranged in age from approximately their 20s to 50s “as best we can tell.”

Jackson said the shooting stemmed from an “interpersonal dispute” and stated that there was no threat to the public.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley lamented the mass shooting as another example of “senseless violence.”

“This sort of thing can happen anywhere,” Buckley said. “And nothing gets resolved through the use of a gun.”

Carmen Johnson, who lived nearby on Kensington Way for seven years, said she loves the neighborhood because nothing ever happens. She said she was surprised to hear about the mass shooting.

Johnson expressed relief that police had taken a person of interest into custody.

“The fact that this wasn’t random — at least from my understanding — also makes me feel a little bit more comfortable,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.