The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

An Anne Arundel County Police officer has been placed on paid suspension after a charge of second-degree assault, the department said in a news release Saturday.

The charge was filed Saturday and stemmed from the officer’s participation in an off-duty domestic incident, according to the news release.

The release identifies the officer only as Corporal R. Daniel, who works in the Bureau of Administration and has been a member of the police department for eight years.