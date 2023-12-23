One person died and four others were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Woodlawn.

Baltimore County Police said the shooting took place at about 4:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Drive. Officers found five people who had been shot. Police said one person died and four others were taken to area hospitals.

The shooting took place outside a business and down the street from the Woodlawn branch library.

The identities of the deceased and the injured were not immediately released Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing, and police did not announce an arrest or motive Saturday morning.

