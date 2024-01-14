Baltimore police officers responding to ShotSpotter alerts discovered two “potentially exploded devices” and one unexploded device early Sunday morning in midtown, though no injuries or property damage were reported.

The Baltimore Police Department said Sunday that officers arrived to the 1500 block of Guilford Avenue around 5:35 a.m. That block is home to an apartment building and the local Baltimore office of the Maryland Department of Human Services, a social services agency. It’s unclear where exactly the devices were located.

The police response caused some bus delays, but no other major disruptions were reported.

Due to Police Activity at Guilford Avenue and Mount Royal Avenue, the LocalInk 53 will detour until 8 AM. CLW https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 14, 2024

The Police Department’s bomb squad and arson unit responded to the scene, along with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives personnel. Detectives took the unexploded devices to a secure location, police said.

Police said there are “no additional threats to the area and public.”

“This is a very active and ongoing investigation,” the department said in a statement.” BPD, alongside the ATF, is investigating this incident.