One of the six officers charged after the death of Freddie Gray in 2015 has been tapped to oversee the Public Integrity Bureau of the Baltimore Police Department.

Capt. Alicia White will move from the department’s Anti-Crime Section/Gun Violence Unit effective Sunday, the department said in a news release. White will oversee probes of complaints filed by the public against Baltimore Police officers.

White’s name became nationally known in the spring of 2015 when Gray was arrested by the Baltimore Police Department over his legal possession of a knife. Gray sustained injuries while in police custody on April 15, 2015, and died four days later. Gray’s death was ascribed to injuries to his cervical spinal cord.

A native of West Baltimore, White was among the officers charged after Gray, 25, died.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Prosecutors dropped manslaughter and other charges against White after three of the officers went to trial and were acquitted by a judge. None of the six was convicted in Gray’s death.

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis then dismissed all administrative charges against White. She was the first officer to speak out after the case, telling The Baltimore Sun in November 2016 that she believed she followed procedure.

After an investigation of Gray’s death, the U.S. Department of Justice opted not to bring charges against the officers. According to federal authorities, White arrived to the scene to investigate a complaint about a fight made earlier that day by an anonymous caller.

The law firm of William H. “Billy” Murphy Jr. negotiated a $6.4 million settlement with the city over Gray’s death.

White’s promotion was one of six announced Friday by Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I am proud of each of these promotees and command members,” Worley said in a statement. “Their diligence, dedication and professionalism are commendable. I am looking forward to our continued efforts in reforming the Department, improving police-community relations and working toward full compliance with the Consent Decree.”

All promotions and command changes go into effect Feb. 11.

Brett Barrouquere

brett.barrouquere@thebaltimorebanner.com

Brett Barrouquere

Brett Barrouquere is an editor on the Express Desk, handling breaking news. 

More from Brett Barrouquere

Maryland health officials say one case of measles has been diagnosed in Montgomery County

MedStar, Justice Department reach settlement over allegations of ADA violations

More From The Banner

How Tupac and Biggie are helping the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

Was it murder or an accident? Truck driver’s death raises tough legal question

Time is nearly up. Will Baltimore City schools keep CEO Sonja Santelises?

Left, Tina and David at prom in the 1980's, photo courtesy of David Medford. Right, Tina and David photographed again at Hope Lodge in a classic "prom pose".

After decades apart, two lovers reconnected. Now cancer tests the life they’ve built.