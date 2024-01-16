A Baltimore Police officer who was speeding when he ran through a red light and fatally struck a man riding a scooter pleaded guilty on Tuesday to vehicular manslaughter and will not serve jail time.

Officer Alexis Acosta, a more than three-year veteran of the department, was responding to a call at about 12:40 p.m. on June 21, 2022, when he ran a red light at the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Montford Avenue in Broadway East and hit Terry Harrell. He was riding a scooter on the way home from a therapist appointment.

Harrell died two days after the crash. He was 58.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Yvette M. Bryant accepted a plea agreement that called for Acosta to spend two years on probation.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I just want to say I apologize,” Acosta said to Harrell’s family members in the courtroom. “I’m sorry for your loss, and I really apologize.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Rodriguez said the state extended the plea agreement because Acosta was responding to a call, though that did not excuse his actions.

“He was negligent,” Rodriguez said. “One moment is going to echo in that family for the rest of their lives.”

Acosta’s attorney, Chaz Ball, said his client is a father of three who became a police officer because he wanted to help people.

“He never saw Mr. Harrell,” Ball said. “It was tragic — a tragic accident.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Vernia Lee Harrell, Terry Harrell’s wife, consented to the plea agreement but told the judge that she believed Acosta needed to serve some jail time. Meanwhile, Candice Holden, Terry Harrell’s daughter, said she did not believe that the resolution was fair.

“His life was so much more than two years of probation,” Holden said.

The Baltimore Board of Estimates, the city’s mayor-controlled spending board, in 2023 approved a $400,000 settlement with the Estate of Terry Harrell as well as his wife and children.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.