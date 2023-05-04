Baltimore Police officer who struck and killed man on scooter indicted of manslaughter

Officer Alexis Acosta, a more than two-year veteran, ran a red light at the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Montford Avenue in Broadway East at about 12:40 p.m. on June 21, 2022, while responding to an emergency call and hit Terry Harrell, who was riding a scooter on the way home from a therapist appointment.

Harrell, 58, of Baltimore, died two days after the crash.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced the indictment at a news conference Thursday morning.

His wife, Vernia Lee Harrell, previously told reporters that he had a “kind smile.” He cared for his grandchildren, she said, as well as children who lived in his neighborhood.

“Mr. Harrell did not deserve to die in the way that he did. He should be alive today,” said Alex Binder, Vernia Lee Harrell’s attorney, last year at a news conference. “Policies and procedures exist for a reason.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.