“Every time we had stuff in that area, we’d look at that house,” Police Commissioner Richard Worley said

City detectives investigating armed robberies and carjackings last year kept coming back to the same property in West Baltimore.

Now, after months of compiling evidence, police say they have connected 20 youths between the ages of 12 and 17 to more than 60 incidents that had a connection to the home.

“This was like a clubhouse, a headquarters for young folks doing carjackings and robberies,” Mayor Brandon Scott said Tuesday night.

“A couple kids lived there; their friends would come there. They would tell friends, and they would tell friends,” said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. “Every time we had stuff in that area, we’d look at that house. Detectives did a great job of tracking all the data and video and everything back to this location, and to these suspects.”

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said his Major Investigations Unit formed a task force and led the investigation. Additional details will be released at a Wednesday news conference, he said.

Scott and Worley said the cases date to late summer, and that police picked up on the pattern in the fall and began filing charges. They’ve since been working on developing additional evidence, leading to new charges.

“We kept tracking them. We were making arrests,” Scott said. “They’d get back out and do it again.”

One of the youths has been linked to 22 cases, Scott said. Another has been tied to 20; another 17. Worley said the crimes spanned seven police districts.

“The BPD is out here doing this work each and every day — to make sure that they’re doing their part and we’re doing our part to tackle these issues just the way we’re doing with homicides and shootings. This speaks highly to their focus,” Scott said.

Scott reiterated a message he conveyed Monday night, after a teenager was fatally shot near the Inner Harbor: “To the young people in the city and young Black men in particular: There is a better way.”

“If you continue down that path that we see unfortunately some young people do, this will end up being you,” he said. “You will have to face the consequences for those actions. This is not a video game. This is real life.”

Juvenile justice has been a key issue in the Maryland General Assembly this session, with legislators facing public outrage over mounting auto thefts committed by children and adults and a raft of high-profile gun crimes involving teens as suspects and as victims.

Bills advancing in both the House and Senate would broaden juvenile system oversight and data collection, expand the crimes for which young offenders aged 10 to 12 years old can be charged, give prosecutors added decision-making power and mandate services for kids who steal cars.

Advocates worry the changes will do more harm than good and turn back progress won in previous legislative sessions.