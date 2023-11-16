Costello endorses Dixon, the first city elected official to back a mayoral candidate

Councilman Eric Costello endorsed Sheila Dixon in her bid for mayor on Thursday, marking the first endorsement in the 2024 primary from a City Council member.

The pair announced the endorsement at a news conference outside Baltimore’s Washington Monument in Mount Vernon Place park.

Their alliance was not exactly a secret. Dixon had appeared at a major Costello fundraiser over the summer, while the councilman appeared at a public safety town hall in Little Italy, outside of his district, that Dixon held this month.

But the endorsement could be significant in the race. The questions and criticisms Dixon faced about the crimes she committed in office — leading to her resignation — from voters have dogged her last two campaigns for mayor, including her 2020 run against now-Mayor Brandon Scott. A nod from an city elected official as visible as Costello gives Dixon a boost of legitimacy that may help her appeal to his constituents. Costello has also been a vocal critic of the Scott administration.

Sitting elected officials tend to endorse their fellow incumbent politicians. And in the competitive mayoral race, where the two leading candidates both benefit from high name recognition, access to donors, and track records they can point to, endorsements are especially significant — for both the candidates who receive them and the officials who yield their clout to give them.

A September poll from The Baltimore Banner and Goucher College found that among city Democrats surveyed, 39% said they would vote for Dixon and 27% said they would vote for Scott if the election were held today. Another 23% prefer “some other candidate.” Bob Wallace has since entered the mayoral race as a Democrat.

Costello will carry Dixon’s message to his district’s predominantly white neighborhoods of Federal Hill and Locust Point, a demographic group where Dixon trails Scott according to The Banner poll.

Among Democrats, 45% of white respondents view Scott favorably, compared to 33% of Black respondents and 47% of all other races. Meanwhile, 60% of Black respondents viewed Dixon favorably, as did 22% of white respondents and 42% of all other races.

Costello raised eyebrows when he polled voters across Baltimore this spring on name recognition and a possible bid for mayor. Instead, he chose to run for another term representing his South Baltimore district, which until Scott’s council redistricting plan encompassed the downtown business district, the Inner Harbor, and more than two dozen residential neighborhoods, including Poppleton, Otterbein, Ridgely’s Delight and Bolton Hill.

The mayor’s redistricted council map moved portions of Bolton Hill, Madison Park and Druid Heights, as well as Camden Yards, into different districts. The council created their own version of a redistricting map that kept those areas within Costello’s district, but Scott vetoed their proposal in favor of his own.

It was never a question that the 11th District would shrink. Costello’s district was one of a few that grew in population since the maps were last adjusted a decade ago, and both the mayor’s and council’s proposals gave more territory to districts where populations shrank.