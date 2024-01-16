A court filing shows that the U.S. Department of Justice agrees that BPD is now fully compliant on two sections of its consent decree

Nearly seven years to the day since the Baltimore Police Department first entered federal oversight, it has cleared two major hurdles in exiting it: coming into compliance with two sections of its lengthy agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Police Department has been deemed to have reached “full and effective compliance” with two provisions of its federal consent decree relating to the transportation of people in custody and officer assistance and support, according to a Tuesday court filing. The city and its Police Department must maintain compliance for another full year before the sections are terminated from the agreement.

The news was tucked away in a court filing as the city sent out an alert of a press conference on Wednesday morning featuring Police Commissioner Richard Worley, Mayor Brandon Scott, the city’s top attorney, Ebony Thompson, and others.

The development is a significant milestone for the Police Department, which has undergone an array of policy changes, training, and other reforms that have largely remade the agency since it first began working toward compliance on its decree.

But there are still more than a dozen “key provisions” left, including some areas where the department is lagging, such as the section requiring data analysis on police stops, searches and other interactions.

The federal judge overseeing the department’s agreement canceled the last quarterly hearing, and a reshuffling of the Police Department administration following the departure of former police commissioner Michael Harrison and his right-hand, Deputy Commissioner Eric Melancon, has left question marks around who will lead the agency out of the decree’s final stretch.

In the last consent decree hearing, U.S. Judge James Bredar urged the agency’s leadership to push harder for progress on several fronts, and said the Police Department would need to start producing data to back that up.

When it comes to producing data on police interactions, the agency has been mired in delays due to issues with Axon, the private vendor in charge of retooling its electronic records management system.

Still, the milestone on Tuesday represents some long-awaited progress that cuts to the core of why the Police Department ended up in a consent decree to begin with. Policies and practices for how Baltimore Police transport people in custody was at the heart of the incident that sparked the DOJ’s investigation — the death Freddie Gray in 2015 from injuries sustained while in police custody.

The department’s agreement with the DOJ stated that “safe and effective transportation of detainees is an essential step in the process of taking a person into custody, and must be conducted in a manner that protects the wellbeing and personal security of officers, the public, and the people being transported.”

The other provision of the agreement relates to the programs and resources offered to police officers, such as the employee assistance program, counseling and mental health assistance, peer support services, and protocols for officer health and well-being following traumatic incidents.

A monitoring team report from December 2023 found the department’s progress in that area to be “noteworthy, important, and commendable.”

Baltimore Banner investigative reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this report.