The families of two people killed and two people injured in the July shooting in the Brooklyn Homes are planning to sue the city and state over the incident.

Attorneys at Murphy, Falcon and Murphy Law Firm said Wednesday they’ll file a civil lawsuit.

Attorney Billy Murphy, who is representing the families, said during a press conference that the only thing that stops these things from happening unfortunately is to sue the city and state.

“The only thing that stops these things from happening unfortunately is to hit him in the pocketbook … All kinds of high-minded statements usually don’t move the needle, especially in Baltimore. And so, we’ve got to,” Murphy said. “The police fell down on the job.”

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were fatally shot on the night of July 2 after a daylong celebration in the city’s Brooklyn community. Kavon Lewis, and Takiea L. Hinton, who were also shot, will also be represented.

Their claims are against the State of Maryland, the Baltimore City Police Department, the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, and others.

Police have said they believe 10 or more people opened fire at the block party that night.