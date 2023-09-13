Baltimore Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and are charging him with 44 offenses in connection to the fatal Brooklyn Homes shooting in July.

Officers arrested the unnamed individual Wednesday at a Baltimore residence. Detectives believe he fired a weapon at several people in the 800 block of Gretna Court on July 2. He was previously arrested on Aug. 30 on an alleged weapons offense.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were killed in the shooting, and another 28 people were wounded.

Police have said they believe 10 or more people opened fire at the block party that night. Including the arrest Wednesday, five teenagers now face criminal charges in connection to the incident.

Police arrested 18-year-old Aaron Brown of Lauraville in August as well as a 14-year-old, whose case remain sealed under state law because of his age. Two weeks earlier, police charged 18-year-old Tristan Jackson with attempted murder and murder conspiracy charges. Jackson’s case was later waived to juvenile court.

Police have also charged a 17-year-old who they say was recorded holding a gun in a video posted to social media. His attorney has said the gun was a toy. The Baltimore Banner is not identifying the teen because of his age.

The 15-year-old arrested this week is being taken to the Central Booking intake facility, where he will be formally charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and other offenses, according to a news release.

Acting Commissioner Richard J. Worley said in a news release that the department continues to work “aggressively and diligently” on the criminal investigation and pledged investigators will follow every lead to pursue all those involved.

“It is evident by the continued arrests in this case that law enforcement is committed to ensuring every individual who pulled a trigger at the Brooklyn Day shooting is held accountable for their reckless actions that wreaked havoc on our beloved city,” said State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates in the release. “My office will continue working with our partners at BPD and the state and federal levels to deliver justice for the victims and their families. While we cannot undo the immense trauma inflicted on the Brooklyn community, we can ensure that these acts of violence are met with swift and certain consequences.”

The arrest comes ahead of a second public safety hearing Wednesday at 1 p.m. with a Baltimore City Council committee concerning the Brooklyn mass shooting. Two weeks ago the city released after-action reports describing the response of the Baltimore Police Department and other city agencies leading up to and immediately following the event. The agencies who completed reports will attend the hearing.

Worley has described the department’s response that evening as inadequate. Police are facing scrutiny over a lack of preparation ahead of and during the Brooklyn Day event. Despite Brooklyn Homes being one of busiest patrol areas of the city, law enforcement leadership showed little concern for public safety and failed to maintain sufficient police presence, the reports concluded.

More than a dozen guns were fired at the crowded event, sending hundreds of people scattering in all directions.

In a statement Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Scott said the devastating effects of the shooting have continued to ripple through the city and Brooklyn community.