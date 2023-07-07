Police arrest teen on gun charges in connection with South Baltimore shooting

Baltimore Police arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with weapons offenses as part of an investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at a crowded South Baltimore block party.

Two people were killed in the shooting and dozens more were injured.

The unnamed person was taken into custody Friday morning around 7 a.m. after police searched a home. Detectives took the teen to Central Booking, where he is being charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and handgun in vehicle.

Police have not said whether the teen fired a weapon that injured people or fatally struck 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez or 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi. Officials say 28 people, most of whom were teenagers, were also injured in the attack — one of the largest casualty counts for a single incident in Baltimore’s recent memory.

About two hours before the shooting, someone posted a video clip on social media of what appears to be a young man pulling a gun from a bag. Attorney Michael Clinkscale told The Banner that he is representing the 17-year-old and police allege his client is the young man from the video.

”He’s not being charged with homicide or attempted homicide,” Clinkscale said. “We don’t know exactly what that was in the backpack. I can confirm that the social media video does in fact exist. I can also confirm that there is an allegation that [this] is my client.”

The arrest is a significant development in a complex case that traumatized South Baltimore residents and drew scrutiny toward city agencies for their response leading up to and immediately following the shooting.

Investigators have collected bullet casings from more than a dozen guns at the mass shooting scene in Brooklyn, The Baltimore Banner reported Friday.

It also remains unclear how many people fired weapons, as some could have had multiple weapons. And it’s possible some of the casings could have come from discharges earlier in the evening, as police received multiple calls for shootings throughout the night at the party, 911 calls logs and dispatch audio tapes show.

Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway, chair of the Public Safety and Government Operations Committee, tweeted he was grateful for the “hard work of police detectives this week, which is continuing as the investigation develops.”

“Glad that a person of interest has been identified, but heartbroken that young people were involved in this shooting,” he said in the tweet. The committee has scheduled a meeting to discuss the shooting for July 13.

In the hours before the attack, neighbors were out celebrating the annual Brooklyn Day event with a cookout, snowballs and dancing near the 800 block of Gretna Court. Gunfire shortly after midnight sent hundreds of terrified revelers running for cover.

Prior to the arrest this week, police said they were looking for at least two gunmen.

Officials have offered up to $28,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. It was not immediately clear Friday whether anyone would receive a pay out in connection to the case.

Although Baltimore’s homicide rate as a whole is tracking downward this year, the city’s youth have faced a sharp uptick in gun violence since 2022.