Police identify detective who shot and wounded 17 year-old during foot pursuit

The Baltimore Police Department identified the detective who shot and wounded a 17 year-old during a foot pursuit in Shipley Hill last week, naming him as Cedric Elleby, who has been with the department since June 2019.

In a statement, the department said the 17 year-old, who The Baltimore Banner has identified as Mekhi Franklin, “produced a firearm” during the chase and that Elleby yelled at him to drop the weapon. Police said Franklin was “refusing to comply” with those commands as the pursuit spilled into the 300 block of S. Catherine Street.

Police did not say where the bullet struck Franklin, but witnesses told The Banner he was running away and was shot once in the back during the pursuit. At least one witness questioned whether Franklin heard the commands issued by the officer.

The statement released by police said that Franklin is in stable condition and that officers “retrieved the firearm possessed by the juvenile, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.”

The police department said it would release the footage of the officer’s body worn camera in the coming days.

This story may be updated.

