Police identify detective who shot and wounded 17 year-old during foot pursuit

Published on: May 15, 2023 11:59 AM EDT

Police respond to reports of a shooting at the corner of S Catherine St. & Frederick Ave. on May 11, 2023.
Police respond to reports of a shooting at the corner of S Catherine St. & Frederick Ave. on May 11, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

The Baltimore Police Department identified the detective who shot and wounded a 17 year-old during a foot pursuit in Shipley Hill last week, naming him as Cedric Elleby, who has been with the department since June 2019.

In a statement, the department said the 17 year-old, who The Baltimore Banner has identified as Mekhi Franklin, “produced a firearm” during the chase and that Elleby yelled at him to drop the weapon. Police said Franklin was “refusing to comply” with those commands as the pursuit spilled into the 300 block of S. Catherine Street.

Police did not say where the bullet struck Franklin, but witnesses told The Banner he was running away and was shot once in the back during the pursuit. At least one witness questioned whether Franklin heard the commands issued by the officer.

The statement released by police said that Franklin is in stable condition and that officers “retrieved the firearm possessed by the juvenile, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.”

The police department said it would release the footage of the officer’s body worn camera in the coming days.

This story may be updated.

Baltimore Banner reporter Cadence Quaranta contributed to this article.

bconarck@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.