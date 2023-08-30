A major initiative of State’s Attorney Ivan Bates to restart police enforcement of so-called “quality-of-life” crimes has gotten off to a rocky start, with officers writing few tickets, and the vast majority of those that are written getting preemptively tossed without the defendant ever being notified.

In the first two months since the Baltimore Police Department told its officers to resume citing low-level offenses — such as loitering, drinking alcohol or urinating in public — they’ve issued 50 citations, acting Police Commissioner Rich Worley told the public safety committee of the Baltimore City Council Wednesday afternoon.

But, Worley emphasized, “I’m not disappointed in that.”

And yet there are major issues with how officers are writing the citations, as evidenced by the fact that 47 of the 50 tickets mentioned by Worley were flagged by an internal police department review as inadequate and never made it to the court docket. Worley said those errors would need to be addressed through a combination of fixes to department technology, more officer training and better supervision.

The idea is to have the “most effective, least intrusive” interaction with someone committing a low-level crime, Worley said. That means emphasizing verbal warnings over citations and using arrests as a last resort.

“I’m not happy that only three (citations) made it out of the department, but I am happy that the 47 bad ones got caught,” Worley told the City Council. “Because it shows that we’re policing ourselves.”

The Police Department hands the list of rejected citations over to Assistant State Attorney Patricia Deros each week. The reason? Deros needs it so she can tell the many defendants who show up for court that they’re not docketed.

“I’m able to tell them that their case won’t proceed and they’re free to go,” Deros said.

It’s a pattern that Worley conceded was “wasting the citizens’ time.”

Still, City Council members were largely supportive of the philosophy behind the program, if not concerned by the mechanics.

Councilman Kristerfer Burnett however, questioned the wisdom of the initiative given the city’s history with biased policing. He also questioned why, given plentiful studies showing police tend to stop minority groups, such as Black men, more frequently than others over low-level crimes, neither the State’s Attorney’s Office nor the Police Department could produce detailed data on the demographics of the interactions so far.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok