A 34-year-old Carroll County man was sentenced this week to 17 years in federal prison for child sexually exploiting a child.

Evan Thomas Harris Frock, of Taneytown, was working as a substitute teacher and volleyball coach for Carroll County Public Schools when authorities say he posed as a teenager on Snapchat to meet children and encourage them to send sexually explicit images and videos, according to court records.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, Frock acknowledged that between 2021 and 2022 he used a variety of aliases to pose on social media as a minor male and minor female.

During that period, he communicated with users including eight children ranging in ages from 9 to 17 years old and convinced them to send him sexually explicit content. On one occasion, Frock distributed a video of a boy and sent images of his own genitalia to the minors to induce them to reciprocate, court records state.

Authorities also found that Frock possessed several hundred commercially available images and videos of child sexual abuse material that depicted toddlers, violence and bestiality, according to a news release about the plea agreement.

The investigation brought together law enforcement officials from the FBI, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Howard County Police Department and the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Colleen Elizabeth McGuinn prosecuted the federal case.