A Frederick County Public Schools bus driver was arrested and charged with sex abuse of a minor on April 19, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Lookingbill, 71, of Thurmont, is also a town commissioner in Thurmont.

The sheriff’s office did not provide much detail about the incident or investigation that led to Lookingbill’s arrest. Officials said Child Protective Services contacted the sheriff’s office on March 28 with a complaint of sexual assault.

Lookingbill allegedly inappropriately touched a student who was on the bus he was driving, the sheriff’s office said. He was placed on administrative leave by the school system when they were made aware of the complaint.

Lookingbill faces two felony sex abuse charges and two misdemeanor charges. He is detained while waiting for a bail review hearing on Monday, according to court records. Lookingbill does not have an attorney listed.

He started bus driving as a “retirement job” according to a biography page on the Town of Thurmont website. He was first elected to the town board of commissioners in 2007.

Thurmont’s mayor John A. Kinnaird and Frederick County Public Schools officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story.

Cody Boteler

cody.boteler@thebaltimorebanner.com

Cody Boteler

Cody Boteler is a reporter on The Banner's Express Desk, reporting on breaking news, trending stories and interesting things in and around Baltimore.

