The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a hate crime that occurred at Saint Alban’s Episcopal Church in Glen Burnie.

Church staff contacted the Police Department Monday morning after noticing the damage, department spokesperson Marc Limansky said.

Security footage captured a teenage boy and girl vandalizing the church’s property around 6 p.m. Sunday. The teens broke a piece of concrete from a flower bed and damaged a memorial plaque in the garden, according to a news release.

The Northern District Detective Unit is investigating the incident as a hate crime because a religious entity’s property was damaged.

Saint Alban’s Church did not immediately respond for comment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 410-222-6135. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Royale Bonds

royale.bonds@thebaltimorebanner.com

Royale Bonds

Royale Bonds attended Southern Illinois University. Go Salukis! She previously worked as an affordable housing reporter in Greenville, South Carolina. Royale enjoys long naps, snacking and endless scrolling on social media. She looks forward to reporting on Anne Arundel County and covering the stories that matter.

