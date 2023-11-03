Man’s spine severed in reported homicide in Johns Hopkins psych ward

A 63-year-old man taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in January for a psychiatric evaluation and who died days later suffered a severed spine while in the hospital’s care, according to an incident report viewed by The Baltimore Banner.

Baltimore Police disclosed Thursday that the death of Paul Bertonazzi had been ruled a homicide on Nov. 1, but have said little else other than that he had suffered “trauma to the body.” Police and the state Attorney General’s Office also said the police officers involved with transporting Bertonazzi to the hospital had been cleared of causing his injuries after a review of body camera footage and surveillance footage.

Police declined to provide more information Friday, saying “an active and ongoing investigation” was continuing more than nine months later. Johns Hopkins Hospital said in a statement Thursday night that it was aware of the incident and is cooperating with authorities.

The police incident report reviewed by The Banner provides a fuller picture.

Bertonazzi had complained of neck pain after refusing to cooperate with officers, who had been called to a Burger King on the 1200 block of Orleans St. for a man who was having a behavioral crisis. Officers determined that he was having a behavioral crisis that required an emergency petition, which allows a violent or suicidal person with a mental disorder to be brought to an emergency facility for rapid evaluation.

Officers put handcuffs on Bertonazzi and tried to put him into a patrol car; he said his neck hurt and he couldn’t bend it, the report says.

But police said he sat down in the car and continued to resist, including trying to kick an officer. He also later stood up and walked to a police wagon, the report says.

After the 2015 police custody death of Freddie Gray, who the medical examiner determined suffered a severed spine during a prison wagon transport, police transport wagons were outfitted with cameras. All city patrol officers also now wear body cameras, unlike in 2015.

The report says Bertonazzi was observed hitting his head against the inside of the van but suffered no visible injuries. Bertonazzi was seated and secured by a seat belt in the wagon, and an officer rode in the back with him to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Upon arrival, Bertonazzi was assisted out of the vehicle, according to the account, and placed into a wheelchair and taken into the emergency room.

Inside the hospital, the officers turned off their body worn cameras. Police policy instructs that officers “shall be aware of patients’ rights to privacy when in hospital settings” and “shall not record patients during medical or psychological evaluations or treatments.”

“When recording in hospitals and other medical facilities, members shall avoid recording persons other than the person of interest, or recording medical documents,” the policy states. “However, as in any setting, if confronting a violent or assaultive suspect, or in an anticipated use of force instance, the member shall activate the BWC (body worn camera) in advance of the encounter or as soon as reasonably practicable.”

Officers then turned Bertonazzi over to hospital staff.

The report says that Bertonazzi was seen trying to get out of the wheelchair, and lifting his legs when people were nearby. He was wheeled into the psychiatric ward by security guards and medical staff. It’s not clear whether the account is based on surveillance video or witness accounts, or both.

Police were later told that, in an attempt to remove handcuffs from Bertonazzi, security guards lifted him and put him on a transfer board that was on the floor.

Medical staff told police that at that point, Bertonazzi was no longer moving any body parts, and was deemed to be in critical condition.

He died five days later.

The medical examiner’s office told police his death was determined to be caused by a break of his spine.

The medical examiner’s office determined that Bertonazzi already had a “pronounced curvature” of his spine prior to his fatal injuries, according to the report, but photos and videos of Bertonazzi indicated to the medical examiner that the injury hadn’t occurred prior to his admittance to the psych ward because he had been moving.

In 2021, the Attorney General’s Office was given authority to investigate police custody deaths statewide, and Baltimore Police referred the death to the unit for review. That unit determined city officers were not responsible for his death, officials said.

“After a review of body-worn camera and surveillance camera footage, our office determined that the decedent was not in police custody when he sustained his injuries,” said Thomas Lester, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office. “Based on these factors, the IID is not investigating this incident as a police-involved death.”

Representatives at the Johns Hopkins Hospital responded late Thursday with a statement saying they were “aware” of the information disseminated by police about the January incident, and said they could not discuss any individual patient’s care due to privacy laws.

“... We can assure you that we are committed to providing the safest and highest quality of care for all patients. We will cooperate fully with the authorities as they proceed with their investigation,” the statement said.

In recent years, hospitals in Maryland have seen big increases in patients with mental health and substance-use conditions, and at the same time have worked to reduce emergency room visits generally. Hospital officials have said they are not equipped to handle the patients beyond their acute medical needs.

Some patients end up facing long waits in the hectic spaces around the emergency bays until there is a bed in the psychiatric wing open or a space in a proper treatment facility.

Hospitals also have faced significant staffing shortages at all levels in recent years, with one in four nursing positions vacant, according to the Maryland Hospital Association.

Since 2020, serious events on hospital campuses have been on the rise, jumping 20% from 2021 to 2022, according to the Joint Commission, which accredits hospitals.

They include falls causing severe harm or death, delays in treatment, suicides and a category including assaults and homicides.