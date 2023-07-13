Baltimore County Police have arrested a man in connection with the killing of a woman whose body was found last week near Pikesville High School.

Levi Feldman Sr., 53, of Baltimore, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in the death of Lakisha Wheeler, who’s the mother of his 6-year-old son. She was 45.

Feldman and Wheeler had a “tumultuous” history, police reported, and both obtained protective orders earlier this year against each other. He was charged with violating that order nearly two weeks before her death. Court records show he had even remarked to Wheeler’s friend that he intended to kill her and her new partner if he saw them near him again near his home.

District Judge Marsha L. Russell on Thursday ordered Feldman to be held without bail in the Baltimore County Detention Center, according to online court records. It’s unclear if he’s retained an attorney, and he did not return a call from The Baltimore Banner earlier this week.

Police were called not long after 6:30 p.m. on July 7 to Pikesville High School for what they described as an “unconscious subject” and found Wheeler dead in the driver’s seat of a car.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that her cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide, police reported.

Surveillance video captured Wheeler parking at the school just before 7:45 a.m. on July 6. Less than 30 minutes later, a man got out of the front-passenger seat and started walking along Smith Avenue, police reported.

Family members last saw Wheeler at about 11:30 p.m. on July 5 and reported her missing in Baltimore the following day.

Feldman, police allege, called Wheeler between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on July 6 and told her that he had broken down on Interstate 83 and needed tools out of her car. She agreed to help him.

Later, Wheeler called to check on their son at 7:21 a.m., police assert, and informed him that she was going to work. But she never showed.

Law enforcement collected security video from the area where she was found shortly after 8 a.m. and allege that Feldman is the man seen getting out of the front-passenger seat of the car. Then, he began walking east on Smith Avenue and then south on Greenspring Avenue. Police claim that he either discarded or turned off her cellphone after about 8:30 a.m.

Wheeler had obtained a final protective order on Feb. 14 against Feldman, police reported. Law enforcement had a warrant for his arrest on a charge that alleged he violated that order on June 24 after learning that Wheeler was in a new romantic relationship.

Feldman, police allege, “became jealous” and “tried to gain entry into her residence.” That’s when Wheeler’s friend stopped him. The friend told investigators that Feldman threatened to kill Wheeler and her new boyfriend, police reported.

Meanwhile, Feldman had also obtained a protective order against Wheeler earlier this year, court records show. Police reported that Wheeler maintained a “tumultuous” relationship with Feldman as well as a physical relationship with the other person, who is not named.

Wheeler did not seem to have any relationship to the school where her body was found. In a message to families and staff members last week, Pikesville High School Principal Eric Eiswert said police assured the administration that the incident did not appear to involve the school “in any way.”

“We are working with police as they continue to investigate this matter,” Eiswert said. “We also understand that this incident may be upsetting to the school and surrounding community, which is why I wanted to assure you that the safety of our campus and those who work and visit here — even during the summer months — remains a top priority.”

State Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat from Baltimore County whose legislative district includes Pikesville, in a tweet called the case “quite specifically targeted.” In an email to constituents, she said the proliferation of guns had “grave” consequences.