Judge approves home detention for woman charged in crash that killed 6 construction workers on I-695

Published 7/12/2023 11:00 a.m. EDT

A vehicle sits overturned in a construction zone on the Baltimore Beltway on March 22, 2023. Six construction workers were killed in the crash.
A vehicle sits overturned in a construction zone on the Baltimore Beltway on March 22, 2023. Six construction workers were killed in the crash. (Courtesy of WJZ-TV.)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

A Baltimore County judge on Wednesday ordered one of two drivers who are charged in a crash on Interstate 695 that killed six construction workers to be released on home detention while she awaits trial.

Circuit Judge Vicki Ballou-Watts stated that while she understood that the charges against Lisa Adrienne Lea, 54, of Randallstown, are serious, the purpose of bail is to ensure that people show up in court and protect public safety.

Ballou-Watts said Lea will not be allowed to drive and can only leave the house to attend doctor appointments, legal meetings and religious services. The Motor Vehicle Administration had already indefinitely suspended her driver’s license.

“She should have been released originally,” said William “Billy” Murphy Jr., one of Lea’s attorneys, outside the courtroom. “And this judge corrected that today.”

Lea is charged with manslaughter and related offenses in the crash, which happened at about 12:30 p.m. on March 22 on the inner loop of I-695 near I-70.

Assistant State’s Attorney Felise Kelly said Lea was driving 121 mph five seconds before the crash and told investigators that she had prescription medications and cannabis in her system.

Another driver, Melachi Duane Darnell Brown, 20, of Windsor Mill, is also charged with manslaughter and related offenses.

Police identified the construction workers who were killed in the crash as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee DiMaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

Lea and Brown are expected back in court on Aug. 1.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

dylan.segelbaum@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.