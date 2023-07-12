A Baltimore County judge on Wednesday ordered one of two drivers who are charged in a crash on Interstate 695 that killed six construction workers to be released on home detention while she awaits trial.

Circuit Judge Vicki Ballou-Watts stated that while she understood that the charges against Lisa Adrienne Lea, 54, of Randallstown, are serious, the purpose of bail is to ensure that people show up in court and protect public safety.

Ballou-Watts said Lea will not be allowed to drive and can only leave the house to attend doctor appointments, legal meetings and religious services. The Motor Vehicle Administration had already indefinitely suspended her driver’s license.

“She should have been released originally,” said William “Billy” Murphy Jr., one of Lea’s attorneys, outside the courtroom. “And this judge corrected that today.”

Lea is charged with manslaughter and related offenses in the crash, which happened at about 12:30 p.m. on March 22 on the inner loop of I-695 near I-70.

Assistant State’s Attorney Felise Kelly said Lea was driving 121 mph five seconds before the crash and told investigators that she had prescription medications and cannabis in her system.

Another driver, Melachi Duane Darnell Brown, 20, of Windsor Mill, is also charged with manslaughter and related offenses.

Police identified the construction workers who were killed in the crash as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee DiMaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

Lea and Brown are expected back in court on Aug. 1.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.