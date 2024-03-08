A former Maryland deputy secretary of state was indicated last month on federal charges related to possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material stemming from a Fort Meade sting operation.

Maryland State Police arrested Luis Esteban Borunda, of Essex, in September after he allegedly exchanged text messages with a special agent with the Fort Meade Army Criminal Investigation Office who was posing as a 13-year-old girl, authorities said last fall.

Investigators said the 65-year-old Borunda believed he was speaking with an underage girl when he suggested meeting up with her in Anne Arundel County. When Borunda arrived, he was arrested and charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. State police said at the time they believed there could be additional victims who had not been identified.

New details emerged in an indictment filed in U.S. District Court for Maryland, which was earlier reported by the Capital Gazette. Federal prosecutors allege Borunda possessed cell phone footage of himself having sexual contact with a minor and other child sexual abuse material. Borunda is facing five counts related to the distribution of videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a minor and the possession of child sexual abuse material, according to court documents.

An attorney for Borunda was not listed in court records Friday.

Borunda served eight years as deputy secretary of state during the administration of former Gov. Larry Hogan. He made headlines in 2017 after President Donald Trump’s administration appointed him to an election integrity commission to investigate the president’s claim that millions voted illegally for Hillary Clinton in 2016, The Baltimore Sun reported.