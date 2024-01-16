Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates is throwing his support behind a bill that would make it harder for some offenders to earn time off their sentence for good conduct.

Maryland lawmakers this legislative session are considering restrictions on some sexual offenders’ ability to earn time off of their sentences. Gov. Wes Moore has already signaled his support for the limits.

The bill comes in response to the arrest this fall of Jason Billingsley, who was released early from his prison sentence. Billingsley, 32, is facing new charges in Baltimore City connected to an assault of a man and woman in September and the killing days later of Pava LaPere, an up-and-coming entrepreneur.

Bates endorsed the bill during a news conference Tuesday, where he was joined by Frank LaPere, Pava’s father.

“It is apparent that our current system is deeply flawed when an individual with a criminal record that shows a propensity to threaten public safety can be released from prison early,” Bates said.

“While this is a tragic, horrific loss, which could have been avoided, Pava’s vision and dreams are living on. We cannot allow the system that led to this injustice to continue,” said Frank LaPere.

Pava LaPere’s father Frank LaPere speaks at a press conference announcing a bill on reducing/eliminating diminution credits on January 16, 2023. LaPere’s murder was a catalyst to this bill. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner) (Kaitlin Newman)

If the bill is approved to become law, the Pava Marie LaPere Act would alter who is eligible for Maryland’s early release system that allows incarcerated individuals to earn what are called “diminution credits.”

Billingsley pleaded guilty to a first-degree sex offense charge in 2015 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison with all but 14 years suspended. Denied parole in 2020, he was released in October 2022 on good-time credits, according to parole commission Chairman David R. Blumberg. According to court records, Billingsley previously pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in December 2009 and second-degree assault in June 2011.

Like most states, Maryland allows inmates to earn time off their sentence for good conduct and engaging in work programs, moving up their release date.

Inmates can earn up to 30 days per month under the “diminution credit” system, according to a 2020 state report. Those serving sentences for crimes of violence, large drug sentences or sex offenses can receive up to 20 days per month. They earn credit for work tasks, education and special projects.

Billingsley was listed as a registered sex offender who lived in the 1500 block of Baker Street in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of West Baltimore.

“A person who commits first degree rape should not be released before the conclusion of their sentence without the review and judgment of the parole commission,” said Delegate Elizabeth M. Embry.

Frank LaPere on the left and Ivan Bates on the right bother listening to reporter questions (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner / Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

On Sept. 19, he is alleged to have held a man and a woman captive in the basement of a West Baltimore home, bound them, sexually assaulted the woman, cut her throat, poured liquid on them and set them on fire, according to Baltimore Police. The couple managed to escape.

Less than a week later, LaPere was murdered, her body found partially clothed on the top of her Mt. Vernon apartment building on Sept. 25. The young entrepreneur had started EcoMap Technologies when she was a student at Johns Hopkins University.

