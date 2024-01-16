Gov. Wes Moore plans to back legislation to restrict the ability of some sexual assault offenders in Maryland to earn time off their sentence for good conduct — legislation lawmakers are expected to consider this session in response to last year’s killing of 26-year-old tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere in Baltimore.

A rising star in Baltimore’s tech scene, LaPere was killed in September at her Baltimore apartment. Police charged 32-year-old Jason Dean Billingsley, a convicted sex offender, with the crime days after he allegedly committed a separate brutal attack in West Baltimore. The attacks and search for Billingsley shook Baltimore for days last fall and raised questions about how city leaders publicized the potential danger. Billingsley had earned time off of his sentence through Maryland’s system granting reductions for good behavior in prison, known as diminution credits.

While the details of the legislation still need to be worked out, Moore endorsed the idea Tuesday following an interview at a legislative preview in Annapolis hosted by The Baltimore Banner. The first-term Democrat said he hopes to see passage of the legislation aimed at tightening release opportunities for some incarcerated people convicted of sexual assault, like Billingsley.

Backers of the proposal, including Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates and Del. Elizabeth Embry are expected to unveil the legislation later Tuesday.

Moore told reporters he has been talking with backers of the bill and going over specific language.

“I look forward to supporting the framework of the legislation as it makes it to my desk, and I encourage it to make it to my desk,” he said.

Billingsley pleaded guilty to a first-degree sex offense charge in 2015, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison with all but 14 years suspended. Denied parole in 2020, he was released in October 2022 on good-time credits, according to parole commission Chairman David R. Blumberg. According to court records, Billingsley previously pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in December 2009 and second-degree assault in June 2011.

Like most states, Maryland allows inmates to earn time off their sentence for good conduct and engaging in work programs, moving up their release date.

Inmates can earn up to 30 days per month under the “diminution credit” system, according to a 2020 state report. Those serving sentences for crimes of violence, large drug sentences or sex offenses can receive up to 20 days per month. They earn credit for work tasks, education and special projects, including academic programs and other work details.

During his interview at The Banner event, Moore also discussed transportation cuts, the new Baltimore Oriole’s lease and Maryland’s sluggish economy. Other conversations at the event Tuesday will cover the state budget, health care, transportation and housing challenges.

Baltimore Banner reporter Lillian Reed contributed to this story.