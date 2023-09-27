Authorities continue search for Pava LaPere’s accused killer

Police continued to search for the suspect in the killing of Baltimore entrepreneur Pava LaPere, 26, whose partially clothed body was found late Monday morning on the roof of her apartment building in the Mount Vernon neighborhood with signs of blunt-force trauma.

The circumstances of LaPere’s killing play into a trope about violent crime that might be statistically rare, but singularly powerful. Robin McNulty walked her dog past LaPere’s building Wednesday morning. She just moved to the neighborhood a month ago from San Diego and has lived comfortably in cities her whole life.

The circumstances of the killing resemble a “scenario single women worry about,” McNulty said.

However, she is also concerned the case could trigger people to call for more tough-on-crime policies. Her work with incarcerated people has made her sensitive to that pattern.

”This is horrific for this woman, but also is this going to cause a backlash in a massive stream of funding for police,” she said. “I’m new here so I don’t fully understand the landscape.”

Multiple agencies including U.S. Marshals and state police, are cooperating in the search for Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, a registered sex offender and convicted felon who was released in October 2022 after serving seven years for a 2015 sex offense conviction.

Meanwhile, there is an arrest warrant on a charge of theft of a handgun in Baltimore County, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said.

Shellenberger said he’s now sure when the warrant was issued. But he said that happened after Monday.

LaPere was a transplant from Tucson, Arizona, who moved to Baltimore to attend college at Johns Hopkins, and decided to make her new city home. Within a few years, she rose to prominence in the fledgling tech community, starting a company called EcoMap Technologies. She was well known to business leaders and even the mayor.

As a recent graduate of a prestigious college, and CEO of a company she created as a student, she quickly carved out an enviable life in her adopted hometown. Her company kept offices downtown near the Inner Harbor, and she rented an apartment in a neighborhood known for museums, restaurants, and grand architecture, within walking distance of the Washington Monument and the Peabody conservatory.

Her company released a statement Tuesday mourning her death. It read, in part:

“The circumstances surrounding Pava’s death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time. Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader. Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do.

As a team, and on behalf of our customers and the EcoMap community, we are devastated by this loss, and we pledge our unwavering support to the LaPere family as they navigate this heartbreaking period. We would also like to express our gratitude to the authorities and emergency services for their efforts and professionalism.”

Residents of LaPere’s apartment building at 306 West Franklin Street (where LaPere also rented office space) received an email Tuesday from the building’s management that acknowledged the slaying.

“Regrettably, a serious incident occurred on our property recently, resulting in the loss of life,” the email said in part. “Please rest assured that this incident was isolated, and the authorities have taken all necessary steps to ensure the safety of everyone within our community.”

Entry to the building is controlled by a security system. Police said they do not believe LaPere knew her suspected attacker. They did not reveal what evidence connected Billingsley to the crime. In 2015, he was ordered to serve 14 years of a suspended sentence.

“We couldn’t keep him in a day longer if we wanted to,” Blumberg said.

Police consider Billingsley armed and dangerous. Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said he “will kill and he will rape.” He is a suspect in at least one other open case that he declined to describe.