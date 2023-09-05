P.G. County police investigating viral video showing uniformed officer kissing female

Published 9/5/2023 2:02 p.m. EDT, Updated 9/5/2023 2:38 p.m. EDT

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it is investigating a viral video of one of its uniformed officer’s closely embracing and kissing a female before they both hop in the the backseat of his marked vehicle.

Video of the incident started to circulate online early Tuesday.

Police became “aware” of the video Tuesday morning and have since “opened an investigation to determine the circumstances,” the department posted on social media.

penelope.blackwell@thebaltimorebanner.com

