P.G. County police investigating viral video showing uniformed officer kissing female

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it is investigating a viral video of one of its uniformed officer’s closely embracing and kissing a female before they both hop in the the backseat of his marked vehicle.
Video of the incident started to circulate online early Tuesday.
A video posted on TikTok of a Prince George’s County Police officer has gone viral… I think I might know why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sTX08SsNxh— MoCo PG News (@MoCoPGNews) September 5, 2023
Police became “aware” of the video Tuesday morning and have since “opened an investigation to determine the circumstances,” the department posted on social media.
PGPD Executive Command is aware of a video circulating on social media with one of our officers. As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances. Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed.— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 5, 2023
Share this article via...