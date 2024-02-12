The man suspected of killing Rachel Morin in Bel Air in August lurked in a bend of a hiking trail before grabbing the mother of five, dragging her through the woods and fatally attacking her in a drainage culvert, officials said Monday.

The killer had previously “violently attacked” a Los Angeles family in March, sneaking in their home and assaulting several people before one family member pushed him out, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The revelations came in a podcast episode released by the sheriff’s office Monday, a little more than six months after Morin’s body was found near the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail.

Captain Andy Lane, who is overseeing the investigation into Morin’s murder, described a killer laying in wait for his victim. “He attacked Rachel on the trail and pulled her through the wooded area into this drainage culvert where she ultimately lost her life,” he said.

The sheriff’s office also released a sketch of the suspect’s face, which showed him wearing a red Nike Jordan cap that he left at the Los Angeles house.

The podcast marked the first time that the sheriff’s office publicly acknowledged the location of the body of Morin, a 37-year-old fitness enthusiast who owned a cleaning company. Morin went for a jog on the trail around 6 p.m. on Aug. 5 and never returned.

Lane, the commander of the criminal investigations division of the sheriff’s office, said multiple people who had been on the trail on the evening Morin was killed saw a person standing on an elevated area behind the wood line.

“The location of the attack was chosen... because those culverts were as close as they were and they provided an area for this person to commit this crime and not be seen by members of the public,” he said.

It is unclear whether the suspect specifically targeted Morin, who often ran on the trail around this time. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told The Baltimore Banner last week that investigators are confident that Morin did not know her killer, but that he might have been stealthily tracking her after a chance meeting.

“My gut tells me she was stalked,” Gahler said in the podcast.

The sheriff’s office also released more information about the Los Angeles home invasion in which the killer is also a suspect. Investigators found DNA around Morin’s body which CODIS, a genetic database used by law enforcement officials, matched with DNA found at the California home in August.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office released two sketches of a suspect in the August killing of Rachel Morin. (Courtesy of the Harford County Sheriff Office)

The sheriff’s office released in August a short clip of a home security video from the Los Angeles incident which seemed to raise more questions than it answered. The video depicts a shirtless young man appearing to say goodbye to someone in the house, who then closes the door behind him. Only the man’s back and side appear in the video.

Lane said that the residents of the Los Angeles home did not know the attacker, who had entered the home without using the door. The suspect then “violently and physically attacked multiple people including a child,” Lane said.

A young family member “then enters that room and manages to surprise the suspect and began to force him out of the home,” Lane said. Once the suspect left, “the younger person slams the door shut and locks it and immediately calls the police,” Lane said.

Lane said he believed the suspect might have killed someone had the relative not interceded.

“Had that crime not be interrupted in California, it would most likely would have ended the same way the crime ended here,” he said.

Gahler and Lane urged people who have information about the suspect to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at RMTips@HarfordSheriff.org. Attorneys for Morin’s mother and siblings have announced a $35,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

Morin’s killing left her five children, ages 8 to 18, without a mother. The three men who are the fathers of her children have banded together to ensure that the children continue to spend time together. Her mother and siblings are also keenly mourning Morin, who was described as fun-loving and devoted to her family.

“I don’t know if I can live with this pain the rest of the my life,” Morin’s mother, Patty Morin, told the Baltimore Banner. “It’s the most devastating thing a person can experience.”

Matt McMahon, the father of Morin’s oldest child, said he was grateful that the sheriff’s office had released more information about the investigation. He said investigators had been working on the sketch for quite awhile to ensure it accurately depicted the man the Los Angeles family had seen.

“It’s fantastic that the sheriff’s department is providing so many clear details about the suspect and what happened,” said McMahon. “People have been distracted by rumors and false allegations.”

Investigators said they do not know where the killer lives, but they believe that he was in Bel Air for some time before he attacked Morin.

“We know the suspect was here in Harford County prior to that incident,” Lane said. “There are people who live in this community... that certainly would have interacted and a seen this suspect. Those are the people we need to come forward and tell us who this person is and where he is now.”