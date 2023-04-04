The investigation continues Tuesday into the shooting of Roy McGrath, with the FBI promising to “carefully examine” what happened Monday night in the deadly confrontation just west of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Agents located the fugitive former Maryland government official at a commercial intersection in the Knoxville suburbs around 6:30 p.m. Authorities describe the encounter as an “agent-involved shooting,” and it was not immediately clear if FBI agents shot and killed McGrath, or he shot himself. He died Monday night at a Tennessee hospital.

“The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent. The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting, and collect all relevant evidence from the scene,” an FBI spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The spokeswoman declined questions, though many remain.

Authorities have not said how they located McGrath in the Knoxville suburbs more than 800 miles from his home in Naples, Florida, and after he spent three weeks on the run.

It’s unclear how he managed to get a gun when conditions of his pretrial release forbid him from possessing a firearm.

TV news footage from the scene showed a white SUV with the windows shot out. It’s unknown if that’s the same car that McGrath owned, and if so how he managed to escape detection in it for three weeks.

Breaking: Roy McGrath, former chief of staff to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, was just taken to UT Medical Center after being injured in a shooting involving FBI agents in West Knoxville outside of the Gold’s Gym. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/0cTq1S59Kd — Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) April 4, 2023

The former head of the Maryland Environmental Service and chief of staff to former Gov. Larry Hogan had been missing since March 13 when he failed to show in federal court in Baltimore for his trial on charges of fraud, theft and falsifying records.

When he skipped court, FBI agents placed a phone call to Florida and asked sheriff’s deputies there to perform a welfare check at his Naples home. Later, agents searched his house, seized his wife’s cellphone and circulated wanted posters with photos of the slim, former government official in a suit. After two weeks, they offered $20,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The case took a puzzling turn last month, when a self-published e-book titled “Betrayed: The True Story of Roy McGrath” went on sale. The unknown author, who gave the name “Ryan C. Cooper,” said the book was based on McGrath’s own manuscript and their interviews from the preceding months. The book jumped to No. 4 among Amazon’s 100 bestsellers in “Political Commentary & Opinion.”

A sequel published online last week recounted McGrath’s time at the Maryland Environmental Service.

There’s been much speculation about the author. On a phone call with The Banner, the author described himself as a semi-retired man who moved from Hagerstown to Florida and felt sympathy for McGrath. Subsequent calls to the author were met with a recorded message saying the phone number was unavailable.

In Annapolis, the book captured attention. Political insiders said the scenes rang true — if flattering to McGrath. Attorneys said the books could be evidence at trial.

McGrath resigned as Hogan’s chief of staff amid controversy over a payout of more than $233,000 that he negotiated when he transferred to the governor’s office from the environmental service. State and federal authorities accused McGrath of carrying out a scheme to enrich himself by defrauding state government.

A federal grand jury indicted McGrath in October 2021. He was also charged in Anne Arundel Circuit Court with misconduct in office, embezzlement and wiretapping. Prosecutors also accused him of recording other government officials — including Hogan — without their consent.