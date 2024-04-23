The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A federal gun charge has been added to the case against a Baltimore County woman accused of conspiring with a neo-Nazi leader to attack and destroy energy substations around the Baltimore area to “lay [the] city to waste.”

Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Catonsville, was initially indicted in February 2023 on charges that she conspired to destroy an energy facility. In a new bill of information filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, Clendaniel was charged with possession of a firearm even though she was prohibited from doing so.

The new charge, which was filed without going before a grand jury, accused Clendaniel of illegally possessing a 12-gauge shotgun, even though she spent more than a year in prison.

Public defenders listed as handling Clendaniel’s case did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Clendaniel was recorded telling an FBI source that she wanted to shoot at and destroy energy substations that ring the Baltimore area, including in Reisterstown, according to court documents.

The man she is accused of conspiring with, Brandon Clint Russell, of Orlando, the founder of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, described how a small number of attacks on energy substations would create a “cascading failure,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

At the time of the indictment, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore field office, Thomas J. Sobocinski said Clendaniel and Russell “were not just talking but taking steps to fulfill their threats and further their extremist goals.”

The attack against Baltimore would have joined a string of attacks against energy infrastructure between 2022 and 2023 that left tens of thousands of people across the country without electricity.

Atomwaffen Division subscribes to a neo-Nazi ideology called accelerationism — which aims to cause society’s collapse through violent acts.

A trial for Clendaniel and Russell is scheduled to begin in U.S. District Court on July 8.

This is a developing story.

Baltimore Banner reporters Justin Fenton and Brenna Smith contributed to this story.