Teen dies after being shot, found lying in street

A teenage boy died after being found shot and lying in the street Monday evening on the 2500 block of Orleans Street in Baltimore, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was found near Ellwood Park and was initially believed to be the pedestrian victim of an automobile accident. Officers on routine patrol were summoned to the scene and rendered first aid, along with a citizen, until medics arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed the unidentified victim was not struck by a vehicle but was instead shot by someone on the 4600 block of Bowleys Lane, about 2.6 miles away in Frankford, before being driven to the location police found him.