The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported burglary at the Finksburg home of a “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star, officials said Monday.

Wendy Osefo has been in the main cast of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” for four seasons. She is also an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Education.

A “majority” of Osefo’s designer bags, including Birkin bags, and a “large amount” of her jewelry were taken during the reported theft, according to TMZ.

Osefo told TMZ her family feels blessed because nobody was hurt.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“My family and I are devastated and feel violated by this intrusion. We thank God no one was home,” she said. “Material things can always be replaced.”

Cpl. Jon Light, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said they took the report for the burglary in the evening on April 7, but would not be immediately releasing any additional information.

Cody Boteler

cody.boteler@thebaltimorebanner.com

Cody Boteler

Cody Boteler is a reporter on The Banner’s Express Desk, reporting on breaking news, trending stories and interesting things in and around Baltimore. His work has appeared in The Baltimore Sun, USA TODAY, Baltimore magazine and others.

More from Cody Boteler

Video shows strangers taking cat from Baltimore County convenience store

Olszewski introduces $5B county budget with no tax increases for fiscal year 2025

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows David Bramble on left, with map of Baltimore and photographs of row houses in background. Many bright yellow circles mark specific locations on the background map.

The developer of Harborplace bought 128 rowhomes in East Baltimore

One Baltimore County developer is pouring big money into local politics

Larry Lucchino, visionary behind Camden Yards construction, dies at 78

Dundalk was a steel town. When the Key Bridge fell, so did its legacy.