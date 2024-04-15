The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported burglary at the Finksburg home of a “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star, officials said Monday.

Wendy Osefo has been in the main cast of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” for four seasons. She is also an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Education.

A “majority” of Osefo’s designer bags, including Birkin bags, and a “large amount” of her jewelry were taken during the reported theft, according to TMZ.

Osefo told TMZ her family feels blessed because nobody was hurt.

“My family and I are devastated and feel violated by this intrusion. We thank God no one was home,” she said. “Material things can always be replaced.”

Cpl. Jon Light, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said they took the report for the burglary in the evening on April 7, but would not be immediately releasing any additional information.