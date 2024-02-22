A high school student and a priest recalled seeing a speeding car and seeing a child amid the wreckage of a crash that killed an adult and child in Northeast Baltimore.

Claudia Gray, who drives along that part of Belair Road every day to get to The Catholic High School, said a red Chevy went “zooming down the wrong side of the road” Wednesday before the wreck.

“I see them go past two lights and then swerve into the right lane. Then I see the car flipping in the air,” Gray said.

The crash unfolded in front of the Shrine of the Little Flower Roman Catholic Church. The Rev. Patrick Carrion said fellow pastor, the Rev. Evan Ponton, was getting things ready for Mass when the crash happened.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Ponton sprang into action.

“He saw there was a child in the back that was alive. He got that child out, then saw there was a child in the street,” Carrion said. “He came back [in the church] and covered that child with one of our altar cloths.”

Investigators are still putting the pieces together from the deadly crash on the 3500 block of Belair Road.

Units responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m., according to Baltimore City Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright. He said investigators believe one car hit three others.

Sharon Worsham, 68, and 9-year-old Xavier Dukes were pronounced dead at the scene, Cartwright said. Another child from that car, as well as two other people, were taken to area hospitals.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Their conditions were not released Thursday afternoon.

In partnership with Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, the church was already planning to host a pancake breakfast on Saturday.

But now, in light of the tragedy, they’re aiming to share more than food.

“Let’s make this an effort to bring everybody in who wants to come and just mourn together,” Carrion said. “Share their stories, their grief — the church will be open during that time, so people can come and pray.”

Gary, as well as her other classmates who witnessed the crash, are also getting their school to partner on the event.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

However, even after Saturday, Gary said they plan to continue being there for the community, especially the victims.

“We’re trying to figure out how we can go visit or something to get to know [the other child victim], try to help him because this is a devastating thing,” she said.

The pancake breakfast starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Shrine of the Little Flower Roman Catholic Church. Everyone is welcome to attend.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.